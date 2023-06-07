Team Mathews Claims 9 Podium Spots at London ASA Event

Team Mathews delivers a big performance at the fourth ASA Pro/Am event located in London, Kentucky sweeping all of the Unknown classes and claiming 9 podium spots overall.

Dan McCarthy took top honors in the Open Pro division along with teammate Levi Morgan finishing in third. Team Shooters Jeff Hopkins, Ray Young, and Richard Owens swept the Senior Pro division claiming first, second, and third. In Women’s Pro, Emily McCarthy took top honors with teammate Cara Kelly finishing in third.