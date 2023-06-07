Team Mathews Claims 9 Podium Spots at London ASA Event

Team Mathews delivers a big performance at the fourth ASA Pro/Am event located in London, Kentucky sweeping all of the Unknown classes and claiming 9 podium spots overall.
Dan McCarthy took top honors in the Open Pro division along with teammate Levi Morgan finishing in third. Team Shooters Jeff Hopkins, Ray Young, and Richard Owens swept the Senior Pro division claiming first, second, and third. In Women’s Pro, Emily McCarthy took top honors with teammate Cara Kelly finishing in third.
“Another outstanding performance from the team in London, Kentucky this weekend,” stated Mathews Pro Staff Manager, Derek Phillips.
“It’s evident that hard work and dedication to preparation is oriented as McCarthy’s strong performances continue and it’s exciting to see a husband and wife win together at an event. To have that many of our shooters on the top of the podium is incredible to see.”
In addition to dominating the Unknown classes, Team Shooter Randy Morocco claimed third in Senior Known and teammate Haly Grine took third in Women’s Known Pro.
Overall, Team Mathews had an outstanding event and claimed 9 podiums across 5 Divisions including:
Open Pro:
Dan McCarthy – 1st Place
Levi Morgan – 3rd Place
Women Pro:
Emily McCarthy – 1st Place
Cara Kelly – 2nd Place
Senior Pro:
Jeff Hopkins – 1st Place
Ray Young – 2nd Place
Richard Owens – 3rd Place
Senior Known Pro:
Randy Morocco – 3rd Place
Women Known Pro:
Haly Grine – 3rd Place
