Blocker Outdoors™ Adds Verse Pant

Blocker Outdoors has been helping hunters get closer to game, stay comfortable, and experience more success for over 40 years. New for 2023, the Shield Series Verse Pant is built for warm- to mid-season hunters who want pants offering premium comfort and scent control without the premium price.
These highly comfortable and versatile Shield Verse Pants feature an improved fabric with a smooth, lightweight polyester double-weave fabric for strength and longevity as well as 4-way stretch for comfort and easy, unrestricted movement in-the-field.
They are also DWR-treated to keep hunters dry and comfortable despite dewy mornings and light drizzles.
In short, these pants were designed for western big game and whitetail hunters but fit in the wheelhouse of all hunters, no matter the quarry or location…
Available in two camouflage patterns to match your environments, you’ll also find sizes to fit any hunter, from 30REG to 42REG. The new Blocker Outdoors Shield Verse Pant has a hunter-friendly MSRP of only $119.99 per pair.
Blocker Outdoors Shield Series Pant Features
- Lightweight polyester double-weave fabric for strength and 4-way stretch for comfort
- DWR-treated to repel moisture
- Six pocket design (2 waist; 2 rear; 2 cargo)
- Side seam vent zips for temperature regulation
- Articulated knees for a greater range-of-motion
MSRP $119.99
Pant Item # 1057820
Sizes: 30REG – 42REG