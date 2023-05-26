Wicked Ridge Raider 400 De-Cock Named Best Value Crossbow

After recently testing several of the industry’s top value crossbows in areas such as speed, accuracy, cocking, and handling, Outdoor Life has named the Raider 400 De-Cock as their 2023 Best Value Crossbow.

“First impressions are worth a lot, and my first impressions of the Wicked Ridge Raider were that it’s very light, easy to cock. I continued to be pleasantly surprised by the Raider throughout testing. I’ve tested a lot of crossbows, and there are only a handful that are easy for anyone to cock and decock with a rope cocker while in a treestand. I think the Wicked Ridge Raider is in that rarified air.”

-Scott Einsmann