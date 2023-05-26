Wicked Ridge Raider 400 De-Cock Named Best Value Crossbow

After recently testing several of the industry’s top value crossbows in areas such as speed, accuracy, cocking, and handling, Outdoor Life has named the Raider 400 De-Cock as their 2023 Best Value Crossbow.
“First impressions are worth a lot, and my first impressions of the Wicked Ridge Raider were that it’s very light, easy to cock. I continued to be pleasantly surprised by the Raider throughout testing. I’ve tested a lot of crossbows, and there are only a handful that are easy for anyone to cock and decock with a rope cocker while in a treestand. I think the Wicked Ridge Raider is in that rarified air.”
-Scott Einsmann
Starting at $749 and Built in America, the Raider 400 De-Cock shoots 400 feet-per-second, is equipped with a lighted scope, and, NEW for 2023, is available in two different options:
For those wanting safe de-cocking, the XS Stock with ACUdraw De-Cock is the way to go.
Or, if you’re looking for stock versatility and adjustability, the NEW Tactical Stock with an AR-style adjustable butt stock is for you. The Tactical Stock is packaged with a Rope-Sled for easy cocking and to manually de-cock your crossbow.
“We are honored that Outdoor Life has chosen Wicked Ridge for this prestigious award,” said TenPoint CEO Phil Bednar. “The Raider 400 is the lowest priced de-cocking crossbow on the market. Combine the convenience of de-cocking with speeds of 400 FPS and the result is an affordable crossbow for all hunters that consistently outperforms its competitors.”
The annual test from Outdoor Life includes crossbows with speeds from 368 FPS to 515 FPS and posted prices from $550 to $4,000. Each of them is thoroughly tested in areas such as speed, accuracy, cocking, and handling.
To read the full article from Outdoor Life, visit https://www.outdoorlife.com/gear/best-crossbows/