Moose Utility Division New Utv Brake Rotors

Moose Racing and Moose Utility Division would like to introduce our new UTV Brake Rotors. Our rotors are CAD/CAM laser-cut and finish-ground from 420 high carbon stainless steel for a distortion free flat profile.

They are engineered to offer greater friction, strength, and durability than OEM rotors. Most importantly, they are designed to have a longer life than OEM rotors and proudly made in the USA. MSRP is listed at 109.95. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseutilities.com to check these out!