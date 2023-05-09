fbpx
Moose Utility Division New UTV Brake Rotors

By Brad KaufmannMay 9, 2023

Moose Racing and Moose Utility Division would like to introduce our new UTV Brake Rotors. Our rotors are CAD/CAM laser-cut and finish-ground from 420 high carbon stainless steel for a distortion free flat profile.

They are engineered to offer greater friction, strength, and durability than OEM rotors. Most importantly, they are designed to have a longer life than OEM rotors and proudly made in the USA. MSRP is listed at 109.95. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseutilities.com to check these out!

About Moose Utility Division

As the industry leader in ATV/UTV parts and accessories, Moose Utility Division has dedicated itself to providing the enthusiast with the highest quality and best performing products available. For more information visit us at www.mooseutilities.com.

Brad Kaufmann
Brad is a full time employee with Bowhunting.com. He works behind the scenes with both the Bowhunt or Die Webshow, and many of the videos and articles that Bowhunting.com produces.
