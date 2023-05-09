fbpx
  1. Bowhunting News

2023 Spring Bear Hunt Openings With Table Mountain Outfitters

By Brad KaufmannMay 9, 20231 Comment
Come Live THE LIFE With Us This June

We have a couple of late notice openings for spring black bear hunts in Idaho! Here’s your opportunity to join us on a hunt next month in an area that offers more than a 60% chance at a color phase bear. If you’re interested, call us now at 307-632-6352.

We have the following dates available:

  • June 5th – 9th
  • June 19th – 23rd
2023 Spring Bear Hunt Openings

Our Idaho spring bear hunts offer an incredible experience. These 5-day guided hunts include meals and lodging.

Our areas offer an excellent opportunity at a color phase bear. Throughout the hunt, you’ll have the opportunity to work with an experienced pack of hounds in the mornings and then utilize our well-placed baits in the evenings. This unique combination of methods creates a fun hunting experience and many opportunities to harvest. 

Details:

  • 5-Day Hunt
  •  Fully Guided
  • Meals and Lodging Included
  • Hound Hunt in the Mornings
  • Hunt Bait Sites in the Evenings
  • Price: $4,150

If you’d like to jump on one of these openings, please give us a call now at 307-632-6352. Hit the button below to learn more about our bear hunts.

LEARN MORE
Brad Kaufmann
Brad Kaufmann
Brad is a full time employee with Bowhunting.com. He works behind the scenes with both the Bowhunt or Die Webshow, and many of the videos and articles that Bowhunting.com produces.
    View 1 Comment
    Post a Comment
    Login with Facebook
    Login with Google
    Login To Account

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    You may also like:
    Share your trophy photo