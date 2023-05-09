2023 Spring Bear Hunt Openings With Table Mountain Outfitters

We have a couple of late notice openings for spring black bear hunts in Idaho! Here’s your opportunity to join us on a hunt next month in an area that offers more than a 60% chance at a color phase bear. If you’re interested, call us now at 307-632-6352.
We have the following dates available:
- June 5th – 9th
- June 19th – 23rd
Our Idaho spring bear hunts offer an incredible experience. These 5-day guided hunts include meals and lodging.
Our areas offer an excellent opportunity at a color phase bear. Throughout the hunt, you’ll have the opportunity to work with an experienced pack of hounds in the mornings and then utilize our well-placed baits in the evenings. This unique combination of methods creates a fun hunting experience and many opportunities to harvest.
Details:
- 5-Day Hunt
- Fully Guided
- Meals and Lodging Included
- Hound Hunt in the Mornings
- Hunt Bait Sites in the Evenings
- Price: $4,150
If you’d like to jump on one of these openings, please give us a call now at 307-632-6352. Hit the button below to learn more about our bear hunts.