Improve Broadhead Accuracy With Easton 6.5MM Arrows

Critical to successful bow hunting, an accurate shot is the difference between lost game or bringing home a hard-earned animal. The foundation of hunting accuracy starts with the arrow shaft.
Easton USA Acu-carbon process was developed to address this critical factor. Used across Easton’s hunting line of carbon and FMJ shafts, the Easton 6.5 is one of the go-to models that offers the exclusive USA-made Acu-Carbon™ Uniform Spine process.
Acu-Carbon™ is a continuous-fed, single-die manufacturing method that results in the most reliable tolerances and eliminates the need for the spine-alignment and weight sorting.
Easton’s Acu-Carbon™ production line produces the most consistent spine and weight from dozen to dozen and lot to lot—year in and year out. This benefits the bowhunter with truer flight and pinpoint accuracy in the field.
The Easton 6.5MM™ arrows are USA-made shafts that offer the highest level of accuracy available to bowhunters today all at price points to fit virtually any budget.
- Acu-Carbon™ Uniform Spine USA Manufacturing Process for the highest level of accuracy.
- Microlite Nocks—improves alignment and reduced weight.
- 5MM Inserts—4X larger shoulder. Strengthens the broadhead/arrow interface and boosts F.O.C.
- Spine sizes: 250, 300, 340, 400, 500
MSRP starting at $48.99 per 6-pack fletched.