Improve Broadhead Accuracy With Easton 6.5MM Arrows

Critical to successful bow hunting, an accurate shot is the difference between lost game or bringing home a hard-earned animal. The foundation of hunting accuracy starts with the arrow shaft.

Easton USA Acu-carbon process was developed to address this critical factor. Used across Easton’s hunting line of carbon and FMJ shafts, the Easton 6.5 is one of the go-to models that offers the exclusive USA-made Acu-Carbon™ Uniform Spine process.