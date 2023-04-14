Vortex® Unveils The Razor® HD 4000 GB Ballistic Laser Rangefinder

More shot-calling precision. Less juggling devices. Whether setting your sights on a Western trophy or ringing steel out to 4000 yards, the Razor® HD 4000 GB delivers all the range, ballistic, and environmental data you need for absolute accuracy when opportunity happens.
At the range and especially in the mountains, keeping your pack-out simple is huge. Opportunities to fill your tag can come quickly, but advanced ballistic solutions often require a lot of scrambling between pieces of gear.
Vortex® has solved this problem for Western hunters, long-range, and competition shooters by taking its top-tier laser rangefinder and building in an on-board GeoBallistics® solver. The ballistic app made popular by serious long-range shooters, GeoBallistics® lets you create custom rifle profiles and more.
Heads-up display. Ballistic references charts. Interactive mapping features and a Comp tab to build and save range cards. This highly advanced solver inside the Razor® HD 4000 GB lets you create accurate shooting solutions with ease.
Combine all this with the Razor® HD 4000 GB’s superior optical quality, plus Bluetooth® connection capability with Kestrel® devices (via the GeoBallistics® App), and you get an unparalleled level of shot-calling precision in a device that can fit in your pocket.
Weighing just 10.1 oz., the rugged and fully loaded Razor® HD 4000 GB delivers the same four target modes (Normal, First, Last, and ELR) and two range modes — Horizontal Component Distance (HCD) and Ballistics Mode (BAL) —high-level shooters and hunters have come to rely on.
Built-in environmental sensors (temp, pressure, humidity) in conjunction with the GeoBallistics® solver, two wind modes, patented Vortex® Wind Bearing Capture Mode, and Full Crosswind Mode make solving ballistic problems fast and easy in any environment or shooting scenario.
Tripod adaptable. Water, fog, and shockproof. Intuitive, easy-to-use menus feature a simple, red, illuminated display that delivers the data you need without a single, unnecessary click. The Razor® HD 4000 GB (MSRP: $1199.99 / MAP: $799.99) also comes with a premium carry case, utility clip, and CR2 battery.