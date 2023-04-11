Easton Voted as Favorite Bowhunting Arrows

Once again, Easton has been selected as the most-favored arrow brand by the readers of Bowhunting World magazine in the 2023 Readers’ Choice voting. In the annual survey conducted by Bowhunting World, bowhunters voted Easton as the leading arrow, earning the brand the coveted Gold Award for the 2023 Reader’s Choice event.

“We’re honored to receive the award in 2023”, said Gary Cornum, Marketing Director for Easton. “Since 1922, the Easton team has been driven to innovate the best products and instill confidence for shooters in all archery disciplines. We’re proud to be the brand archers trust most often.”

