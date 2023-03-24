Easton Match Grade™ Field Points – Now Available

The Match Grade Point shape replicates high-ballistic coefficient bullets with an elongated tangent ogive that enhances accuracy long-range shooting while also offering easier extraction from targets.

Constructed from 416 stainless-steel, with a dark polished nickel finish, the Match Grade points have an oversized profile that improves arrow flight and minimizes arrow wear. The 8-32 threaded points come in five popular diameters in 100 and 125-grain weights with the 11/32 diameter size offering the additional option of 150-grains.