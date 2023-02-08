Turkey hunting can get highly technical at times, requiring different apparel to match weather conditions, the specific environment, and seasonality.
Catering to turkey hunters of all stripes, Blocker Outdoors is proud to introduce the new Finisher Turkey Series Jacket and Pant.
Available in two popular Mossy Oak turkey hunting camo patterns—Mossy Oak Bottomland and Mossy Oak Obsession NWTF – and sizes medium through 3X – the new Blocker Outdoors Finisher Turkey Series Jacket is sure to be a hit with hunters.
For starters, the jacket features back, elbow, and forearm overlays for durability and longevity—something missing from a lot of modern turkey hunting apparel.
The Blocker Outdoors Finisher Turkey Series Jacket is also super DWR-treated to repel moisture and keep hunters dry no matter the weather conditions, from a mild drizzle to wind, snow, and rain.
Furthermore, a three-pocket design offers plenty of storage for essentials and a hooded design does double-duty for camouflaged concealment and additional weather protection.
Tired of bugs in the woods and field? Us, too, so our designers incorporated internal stretch cuffs to guard against bothersome crawling critters interfering with the hunt.
Blocker Outdoors Finisher Jacket Features
- 100% polyester micro-fleece fabric for cool morning protection
- Back, elbow, and forearm overlays for added durability
- Super DWR-treated to repel moisture
- Three pocket design for storage
- Hooded design for concealment & weather protection
- Internal stretch cuffs guard against crawling insects
- Available in Mossy Oak Bottomland (075) and Mossy Oak Obsession NWTF (280)
- Item # 1055712
MSRP: $129.99
Also available in two popular Mossy Oak turkey hunting camo patterns—Mossy Oak Bottomland and Mossy Oak Obsession NWTF – and sizes 30REG-44REG – the new Blocker Outdoors Finisher Turkey Series Pant features lots of stretch for easy movement in the field and a brushed backside for additional comfort.
Like the Blocker Outdoors Finisher Turkey Series Jacket, the NEW Pant is super DWR-treated to repel moisture and keep hunters dry no matter the weather conditions. Knee and seat overlays offer additional durability and promise years of dependable use.
The Blocker Outdoors Finisher™ Turkey Series Pant features five pockets for plenty of storage and features side zip vents that allow easy temperature regulation no matter what season you’re pursuing birds… And for those early-season hunts, you’ll appreciate the internal leg gaiters which guard against crawling insects.
Blocker Outdoors Turkey Finisher Pant Features
- Stretch polyester fabric with brushed backside for comfort
- Super DWR-treated to repel moisture
- Knee and seat overlays for added durability
- Five pocket design for storage
- Side zip vents for run & gun temperature regulation
- Internal leg gaiters guard against crawling insects
- Available in Mossy Oak Bottomland (075) and Mossy Oak Obsession NWTF (280)
- Item # 1055721
MSRP $129.99