fbpx
  1. Bowhunting News

SEVR Whitetail Pre-Rut Sale

By October 17, 2024

GREAT PRICES NOW—SEVR WHITETAIL PRE-RUT SALE 

Gear up for hunting season with great deals on the SEVR two-blade lineup of broadheads. Archer’s can take advantage of some of the best pricing of the year during the SEVR FALL PRE-RUT SALE that is going now for a short time.

Sevr Whitetail Pre Rut Sale
SEVR’s exciting two-blade broadhead line-up features the Ti 1.75—a perfect fusion of cut diameter and penetrating blade angle. SEVR offers three choices in blade diameters: 2.0 inches, 1.75 inches, and 1.5 inches. The titanium 2.0” option optimizes cutting efficiency for improved blood trails, while the 1.5” employs the same fundamental design but incorporates a blade configuration tailored for hunters seeking enhanced penetration and for larger game animals. The steel Robusto 2.0, weighing an FOC-boosting 150 grains, offers heightened accuracy and momentum. 

For a limited time, SEVR is running their fall sale on two blade broadheads at some of the best prices of the season—Visit sevrbroadheads.com today.

Ben Franson
Ben Franson
Ben grew up hunting Northern and West Central Illinois, where he gained his bowhunting experience. He is from Genoa, Illinois, and is Bowhunting.com's Community Manager.
Post a Comment
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login To Account

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like:
Share your trophy photo