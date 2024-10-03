Muddy Launches Full Apparel Line Complete with a Complementary Camouflage Layering System, Rugged Rainwear, Neoprene Rubber Boots, and More!
IRVING, TX – September 2024 – For decades, the experts at Muddy have driven the industry, delivering everything outdoorsmen require to find success afield. Founded by hunters, for hunters, Muddy® Outdoors expanded their already broad product offerings earlier this year to include an entirely new category: footwear. More specifically, a branded lineup of combination neoprene and rubber boots available in various styles ranging from non-insulated to others boasting 1,600 grams of warmth-trapping insulation—each thoughtfully designed and rigorously tested with hardworking, impossible-to-keep-home outdoorsmen in mind.
And now, the brand is growing once again.
Launching this month is a full Muddy-branded line of camouflage hunting apparel comprising base, mid, insulating, softshell, and hardshell layers. Items in this complementary layering system provide moisture management, insulation, breathability and all-around comfort capable of standing up to any weather Mother Nature dishes out.
Complete with rugged rainwear, an assortment of gloves, hats, muffs, and more, that not only seal body heat in but help wearers generate additional warmth when it’s needed most, hunters of every experience level and budget now have everything they need to see the entirety of whitetail season through.
Introducing the:
DV8 Series.
Designed for the most fanatic hunters, Muddy’s new DV8 neoprene rubber boot line was rigorously tested by those whose passion drives them out of the blind and into the
elements with the hope of how great the reward might be. This footwear does far
more than embrace outdoor challenges; it thrives on the opportunity to fight
Mother Nature at her most extreme, sealing cold, wind and moisture out while
trapping warmth inside next to wearers’ skin.
Included in the DV8 neoprene rubber boot line, launched in January 2024, are the:
-DV8 non-insulated boots
- Constructed using a combination of 5mm neoprene and long-lasting, hard-wearing vulcanized rubber for long-lasting odor control and anti-aging properties
- 5mm neoprene naturally traps body heat for added warmth
- 100% waterproof protection seals out wet, sloppy conditions
- Supportive EVA midsoles and polyurethane footbeds with integrated nylon shanks provide improved structure for hard-working feet
- Fold-over calf pipes with breathable mesh linings
- Proprietary rubber Muddy outsoles deliver 4×4 traction you can count on in any weather
-DV8 insulated boots
-
- Combination neoprene-rubber uppers are waterproof, warmth-retaining and ready for outings of the highest caliber, in any terrain and weather conditions
- Oversized gusseted openings easily accommodate different calf sizes and allow the boots to slip on and off with ease
- Made of lightweight foam with thousands of compressed bubbles, firm, yet flexible TPU shanks and fatigue-fighting EVA midsoles remain agile and adaptable
- 3M® Thinsulate™ synthetic fiber insulation traps air and blocks radiant heat loss, offering warmth that outlasts long days outdoors
- Soft, breathable mesh linings provide fast-drying, moisture-wicking capabilities for all-day comfort
- Exclusive, Muddy-branded, rubber outsoles bite into both firm and soggy ground, delivering top-tier traction and slip resistance in any hunting conditions
MTX Series. This neoprene rubber boot assortment was created with budget-conscious whitetail deer hunters in mind. Whether hunting from the ground, an elevated blind, or a platform in the trees, this footwear pair has outdoorsmen covered all season long—in temps ranging from 70° above to 60° below zero.
-MTX non-insulated and 1,600-gram insulated neoprene rubber boots
-
- Ideal for hunting every stage of the season, from mild to the most punishing conditions
- 100% waterproof protection seals moisture out
- Combination neoprene and hard-wearing natural, vulcanized rubber construction
- 5mm neoprene naturally traps body heat for added warmth in temps ranging from 25° to 70°F (non-insulated), or -60° to 30°F (1,600-gram insulated)
- Hand-crafted rubber provides long-lasting odor control and anti-aging properties
- Flexible, yet durable material reduces the risk of rubbing and chafing while conforming to wearers’ feet
- Fold-over calf pipes provide additional ventilation when things heat up
- Integrated 4-inch steel shanks in footbeds offer lasting support for hard-working feet
- Rugged rubber outsoles feature a 4×4 grip and slip-resistant soles for great traction in all weather conditions
- Wide openings ensure boots slide on and off with ease and accommodate tucking pant legs inside
Timber Recon Xtreme (TRX) Series. Like the MTX boots, this adaptable and affordable line of hunting apparel is engineered to deliver the warmth and protection avid hunters demand, at a price point that considers the budgets of entry-level and more in-frequent outdoorsmen. Items in the TRX series are perfectly suited to tackle the challenges of any wooded environment—from the thickly timbered hillsides of the northeast to the historical hardwoods of the south.
- TRX layering system
- Engineered for optimum silence, protection and control, Muddy’s TRX layering system elevates your performance in the field, thanks to features like:
- Graphene-infused fabric for unparalleled durability and conductivity to help regulate wearers’ body temperature
- Flexible 4-way stretch material with chafe-free seams to ensure maximum freedom of movement
- Flexible fits for full range of motion while you hike, stalk and climb
- 100% windproof constructions that protect hunters from harsh winds all season long
- Built-in safety harness ports for easy attachment of tree stand harnesses to keep hunters safe
- Ample zippered storage pockets for securing gear
- Engineered for optimum silence, protection and control, Muddy’s TRX layering system elevates your performance in the field, thanks to features like:
And much more.
For more information about the all-new TRX series layering system, neoprene rubber boot lineups, or other Muddy products, visit GoMuddy.com.
If you have additional questions or media inquiries, please email [email protected]. You can also learn more and check out the entire family of GSM brands at www.gsmoutdoors.com.
About Muddy:
Founded by hunters, for hunters, Muddy® Outdoors has quickly expanded the tailored line of tree stands, tree stand accessories and safety harnesses it was founded on to include a wide assortment of box blinds, ground blinds, trail cameras, climbing systems and more—all in less than 20 years. Known for delivering quality, dependable products for every manner of outdoorsman, at prices that fit any budget, today, Muddy is the most versatile, all-encompassing hunting brand available on the market.
Stealth Cam Walker’s Muddy Birchwood-Casey TekMat Boss Buck New Archery Products (NAP) Western Rivers Hawk Big Game Down & Out Blinds by Hawk HME Coyote Light Scent Slammer SME Bullseye Crossfire Holsters Cyclops Viking Solutions Hunters Specialties TRUGLO APEX GEAR Johnny Stewart Cold Steel Ameristep Avian X Bloodsport Evolved Flextone Halo Optics Tenzing Wildgame Innovations Zink Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits SOG Specialty Knives & Tools Bill Lewis Buckeye Lures SteelShad HuntStand Bucca Brand Dobyns Rod Camillus Phenix Rods GPS Bags Skull Hooker Big Bite Baits Frog Factory Cuda