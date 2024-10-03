Muddy Launches Full Apparel Line

DV8 Series.

Designed for the most fanatic hunters, Muddy’s new DV8 neoprene rubber boot line was rigorously tested by those whose passion drives them out of the blind and into the

elements with the hope of how great the reward might be. This footwear does far

more than embrace outdoor challenges; it thrives on the opportunity to fight

Mother Nature at her most extreme, sealing cold, wind and moisture out while

trapping warmth inside next to wearers’ skin.

Included in the DV8 neoprene rubber boot line, launched in January 2024, are the: