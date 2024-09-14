Big Buck Roundup Week 1

Can you believe that archery season crept up on us so fast? For archery hunters in many states, deer season has already begun, and with that comes a slew of big bucks and bulls hitting the ground.

Even with these warmer temperatures of late summer, these bowhunters have been able to fill their tags early with some beautiful animals.

Levi Morgan

Decorated archer and bowhunter Levi Morgan is on the board this year with a beautiful mule deer taken while hunting with our friends at Big Horn Outfitters in Wyoming.

Levi and his brother Micah stalked within 20 yards of this deer as it was bedded down. Once the deer stood up, Morgan sent a perfect shot through the heart to seal the deal, and the buck was down shortly after.

Bodie Turner

17-year-old professional archer and avid bowhunter Bodie Turner swapped his target bow for his hunting bow and took down a beautiful velvet mule deer.

Bodie was shooting Bowmar Bowhunting’s Beast 2.3 broadhead and his buck went down in less than 30 yards.

Carson Wentz

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz used his Hoyt bow to shoot a giant Kentucky velvet buck.

Going out for his first hunt of the year, he did not come home empty-handed as only an hour and a change had passed before this buck read the script and walked into his clover plot, where he fed for a final time before a well-placed arrow hit the mark.

Randy Birdsong

Randy got an early start this season by arrowing this North Dakota monarch, and in velvet to top it off! You can’t beat an early-season harvest, let alone a stud of a buck like this one.

Cameron Hanes

On the San Carlos Apache Reservation, Cam Hanes was more than blessed when he got the opportunity on this absolute monarch of a bull.

After hunting hard for days and passing up beautiful bulls that many can only dream of even seeing, Hanes finally found “the one.” Sitting over a waterhole 25 feet up, he drilled this gorgeous bull at 51 yards, and the rest is history.

Chris Bee

Kicking off the year with a great mule deer, Chris Bee got on him in the tough open country of Alberta, Canada.

Feeding into a dip in the terrain, Chris and his cameraman rushed to the top of the hill, where they spotted the buck at 55 yards which was all he needed to make the fatal shot.

Mike Peterson

A buck that is bringing a lot of chatter to social media, and you can see why!

Potentially the Kentucky state crossbow record, Mike Peterson monitored this buck through trail cameras all summer until the season opened, where he got his shot. Given the name “Freak Show,” this buck’s fitting name and harvest have been the talk of the deer world.

Stay tuned for the coming weeks as we plan on bringing you a week-by-week recap of the biggest and best bucks and bulls being harvested across North America.