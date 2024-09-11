Easton X10 Pro Now Available Pre-Fletched

For the first time ever, the Easton X10 quality is available in a fletched hunting configuration, bringing legendary X10 tolerances and precision to a 4MM aluminum/carbon A/C hunting shaft.
The Easton Parallel Pro Fletched features AAE Hybrid 26 vanes, Microlite Nocks, and 4mm Match Grade 55-grain Half-outs. Using the highest quality, high-modulus carbon fiber, every X10 Parallel Pro weight-matched arrow shaft provides a lighter-weight parallel option ideal for serious archers in both the target and hunting disciplines.
KUIU Senior Director of Guide, Outfitter, Military & First Responder Programs and retired Army Ranger Justin Shaffer took down this incredible blacktail with the help of his Easton X10 Parallel Pro arrows.
Factory-fletched Parallel Pro is available now and comes in four spines most commonly used for bowhunting applications: 250, 300, 340, and 380.
See your local Easton Archery dealer today and elevate your game with the top-tier performance of Easton X10 4mm Parallel Pro.