Easton X10 Pro Now Available Pre-Fletched

For the first time ever, the Easton X10 quality is available in a fletched hunting configuration, bringing legendary X10 tolerances and precision to a 4MM aluminum/carbon A/C hunting shaft.

The Easton Parallel Pro Fletched features AAE Hybrid 26 vanes, Microlite Nocks, and 4mm Match Grade 55-grain Half-outs. Using the highest quality, high-modulus carbon fiber, every X10 Parallel Pro weight-matched arrow shaft provides a lighter-weight parallel option ideal for serious archers in both the target and hunting disciplines.