The largest indoor archery tournament on the East Coast kicks off at noon Thursday, Jan. 26, when the first line commences shooting at the 2023 Lancaster Archery Classic, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.

More than 2,500 archers from all over the world are expected to compete at this year’s Classic, being held at the massive Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pa.

This number includes nearly 700 young archers who are competing in the Easton Youth & Collegiate Trophy Tournament, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29. The Easton event is a separate tournament within the Classic that allows younger archers to get the full Classic experience for a fraction of the cost and time commitment.