2023 Mathews IMAGE™ Low Poundage Bow

New for 2023, Mathews introduces the IMAGE™ hunting bow to provide premium features and technology for low poundage archers.

The IMAGE™ is the perfect bow for any hunter that prioritizes speed and top of the line innovation but requires a lower draw weight. Equipped with specially designed limbs, the IMAGE™ is available in 40, 43, 47, and 50 pound peak draw weights and maintains an IBO rating up to 335 FPS. At 29 inches axle-to-axle, the IMAGE™ is the ideal compact hunting rig weighing in at a mere 4.27 pounds.