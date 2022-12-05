2023 Mathews IMAGE™ Low Poundage Bow

New for 2023, Mathews introduces the IMAGE™ hunting bow to provide premium features and technology for low poundage archers.
The IMAGE™ is the perfect bow for any hunter that prioritizes speed and top of the line innovation but requires a lower draw weight. Equipped with specially designed limbs, the IMAGE™ is available in 40, 43, 47, and 50 pound peak draw weights and maintains an IBO rating up to 335 FPS. At 29 inches axle-to-axle, the IMAGE™ is the ideal compact hunting rig weighing in at a mere 4.27 pounds.
“Having absolute confidence in your gear during the moment of truth is what we strive to provide for our customers each year,” stated Brad Treu, Vice President Sales & Marketing. “The IMAGE™ allowed us to bring that same confidence to bowhunters requiring a lower draw weight without sacrificing performance.”
Adapted from Mathew’s most popular hunting bow to-date, the 2023 IMAGE™ includes Mathew’s exclusive Bridge-Lock™ sight and stabilizer technology which allows you to mount any dovetail sight directly into the riser for a more streamlined and balanced bow profile.
The IMAGE™ brings all of the same premium features from their flagship bows and has made them available to all low poundage hunters and archers.
The IMAGE™ will be available in 8 finish options. You can find more information on the 2023 IMAGE™ and Mathews accessory line at Mathewsinc.com. Experience them today at your local Mathews Retailer.