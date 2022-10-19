Huntstand Announces New App Tier Focused On Whitetail Deer

Assembling a wide range of powerful and dynamic data to deliver the most influential app tier ever offered, HuntStand® is proud to announce Pro Whitetail. Through extensive research, data engineering, and partner resource development, HuntStand has compiled the most robust series of white-tailed deer focused app features in the platform’s history.
Pro Whitetail allows HuntStand users to unlock a powerful collection of tools made specifically for those with a passion for white-tailed deer. A proprietary Whitetail Activity Forecast helps predict when deer will be on the move in a specific hunt area.
New map layers provide a detailed view of critical rut information, whitetail habitat suitability, crop history, monthly satellite imagery, aerial photography and more. As an added bonus, Pro Whitetail users will also qualify for substantial discounts in the forthcoming HuntStand Gear Store.
“We’re extremely proud to announce the launch of our new Pro Whitetail subscription. We carefully considered the unique needs and concerns of whitetail hunters and created a toolset to address those requirements. Pro Whitetail helps hunters understand where and when to spend their time in the field. We firmly believe the new set of features truly sets our app apart from the competition and will help millions of hunters have a productive, safe, and successful deer season,” said HuntStand CEO, Lanford Holloway.
Getting granular on the unique needs of the whitetail crazed, Pro Whitetail’s mainstay features include a HuntStand exclusive Whitetail Activity Forecast where users get valuable insight on when whitetail deer in a hunt area will most likely move be on the move with HuntStand’s 7-day Whitetail Activity Forecast.
The proprietary model is informed by decades of research by North America’s top deer biologists and incorporates more than a dozen variables with thousands of possible data combinations to provide hour-by-hour estimates of deer activity.
An extensive Nationwide Rut Map details the peak rut throughout 98% of the whitetail’s range in the United States. Data for 4,240 counties, parishes and other geographic designations gathered directly from state wildlife agencies and whitetail biologists helps hunters best understand deer rutting activity across the whitetails’ nationwide distribution.
A critical tool to helping hunters make the most of their rut! Know how and when to hunt the nuances of the whitetails’ nearly seven-month rut cycle.
Using decades of observational data combined with advanced satellite measurements and artificial intelligence, HuntStand’s exclusive Whitetail Habitat Map estimates an area’s suitability for whitetails at a granular, monthly level. Perfect for e-scouting and prioritizing new areas to hunt.
This layer cuts through the noise of non-desirable habitat and lets users pinpoint the places most likely to hold the greatest concentrations of whitetails.
A new National Aerial Imagery layer features high resolution aerial images from the USDA Farm Services Agency, often more detailed and up to date than commonly-used aerial imagery layers. This layer is updated every 1-2 years on a state-by-state basis as part of the National Agricultural Imagery Program and provides the most up-to-date information on changes in habitat and map characteristics.
Also included in Pro Whitetail is HuntStand’s first-to-market Monthly Satellite Imagery, which includes years of data with images updated month-by-month. A perfect way to see recent timber clear-cuts, agricultural activity/changes, flooding, fires and burns, or snow and ice cover, this layer is a pivotal tool to understanding the potential of a particular hunt area.
“Without question, Pro Whitetail is the most advanced set of tools available to whitetail hunters today. The depth of research behind these tools is unparalleled, making them truly unique and useful to deer hunters of all skill levels. What makes the Whitetail Rut Map and Whitetail Activity Forecast tools so unique is their basis in science and their ability to provide site-specific information. Unlike other tools that provide generalized information on deer breeding or movements, our tools provide detailed data to the county or even sub-county level, resulting in the recognition of more than 5,000 unique deer populations in the United States. There is simply nothing like either product on the market today,” said, HuntStand’s Wildlife Biologist and VP of Corporate Relations, Brian Murphy.
Founded on the backbone of HuntStand Pro’s proven mobile and desktop app platform, Pro Whitetail expands upon the app’s extensive feature set, that includes over a dozen base maps, land ownership data, dozens of map objects, a stand reservation tool, harvest and sighting data collection and much more.
Pro Whitetail is now available for upgrade online at HuntStand.com and in the App Store or Google Play for $69.99.