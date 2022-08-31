Wild Instinct Synthetic Attractants

A new hunting company has entered the whitetail arena: Wild Instinct USA. Proudly developed, produced and packaged in the USA, Wild Instinct has two flagship products: Buck Boss buck lure, and Hot Doe synthetic doe estrus.
Wild Instinct prides themselves on being 100% synthetic and 100% effective, boasting a formula that entices bucks without the risk of introducing diseases such as chronic wasting disease to local herds; something that natural lures cannot guarantee..
As well as being risk-free to local herds, Wild Instinct’s formulas are also safe for humans to handle. But their durable, spill-proof, easy-to-use canisters ensure that you won’t have to find that out first-hand. Utilizing bag-on-valve technology, hunters will get more bang for their buck by being able to spray Buck Boss and Hot Doe until the very last drop.
While new to the spotlight, Wild Instinct has been around for nearly 30 years, starting out as a friends and family only secret formula. Years of research and development in the heartland of America by a disabled Vietnam veteran with a golden nose led to formulas that mimic the trespassing bucks or estrous does that drive resident mature bucks wild.
Wild Instinct’s shelf-stable, water-reactive synthetic formulas have proven more effective and
longer lasting than genuine deer urine in raw power of attraction.
Wild Instinct’s whitetail lures can be purchased only on their website at www.WildInstinct.com. For a limited time only, hunters can purchase the Killer Combo pack, which includes a bottle of Buck Boss and Hot Doe for a reduced price and free shipping.