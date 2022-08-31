Wild Instinct Synthetic Attractants

As well as being risk-free to local herds, Wild Instinct’s formulas are also safe for humans to handle. But their durable, spill-proof, easy-to-use canisters ensure that you won’t have to find that out first-hand. Utilizing bag-on-valve technology, hunters will get more bang for their buck by being able to spray Buck Boss and Hot Doe until the very last drop.

While new to the spotlight, Wild Instinct has been around for nearly 30 years, starting out as a friends and family only secret formula. Years of research and development in the heartland of America by a disabled Vietnam veteran with a golden nose led to formulas that mimic the trespassing bucks or estrous does that drive resident mature bucks wild.