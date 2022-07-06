Feradyne Outdoors Acquires Scent Crusher

Scent Crusher is a full line of field-effective products designed to leverage scientifically-based research to effectively eliminate odors from sweat, soaps, food, perfume and more. Scent Crusher products eliminate odor by killing the organisms that cause it. Scent Crusher leaves no scent, chemical residue or harmful byproducts. Ozone, or O3, is the tri-atomic form of oxygen that is a molecule comprised of three oxygen atoms that rapidly oxidizes organisms it comes into contact with, then converts safely back into oxygen (O2).

The Scent Crusher ozone generators produce on-demand O3 (ozone) is attracted to contaminants that cause odors. The ozone attacks and kills odors through oxidation, and then safely converts safely back into standard oxygen, leaving clothing and gear scent-free. Scent Crusher products include an extensive line of ozone generators, storage lockers and bags, totes and much more, in addition to Copper Ion Technology based scent-control soaps, shampoos and sprays.

Copper Ion Technology uses charged copper ions that work as an oxidation catalyst to rapidly react odor molecules with oxygen from the air to permanently eliminate odors. The Scent Crusher team says, when paired with ozone, this is the most effective scent management system you’ll find anywhere.

To learn more about the full line of Scent Crusher products, visit scentcrusher.com.