Feradyne Outdoors Acquires Scent Crusher

FeraDyne Outdoors is a multi-brand family of archery, hunting and outdoor products. Over the years, the FeraDyne team has continued to grow with great people behind the scenes, and some of the best brands in the business out front. Now, the team has added one of the best brands in the scent control game with the recent acquisition of Scent Crusher.
Developed from NASA based research, Scent Crusher’s ozone-activated technology is used to effectively eliminate odors on clothing and gear. The addition of Scent Crusher complements FeraDyne’s lineup of archery brands into the general hunting and outdoor markets.
“It is our desire to continue to expand our commitment to industry-leading technologies and brands in all corners of the hunting and outdoor space,” says Todd Seyfert, CEO of FeraDyne. “Dan Drake and the team at Scent Crusher have done an excellent job growing Scent Crusher through an unwavering commitment to the expansion of ozone-based scent elimination technology.”
“We welcome the opportunity to integrate Scent Crusher into FeraDyne’s growing portfolio of industry-leading brands, and we are excited to partner and build upon the remarkable momentum that Scent Crusher has created.”
What is Scent Crusher?
Scent Crusher is a full line of field-effective products designed to leverage scientifically-based research to effectively eliminate odors from sweat, soaps, food, perfume and more. Scent Crusher products eliminate odor by killing the organisms that cause it. Scent Crusher leaves no scent, chemical residue or harmful byproducts. Ozone, or O3, is the tri-atomic form of oxygen that is a molecule comprised of three oxygen atoms that rapidly oxidizes organisms it comes into contact with, then converts safely back into oxygen (O2).
The Scent Crusher ozone generators produce on-demand O3 (ozone) is attracted to contaminants that cause odors. The ozone attacks and kills odors through oxidation, and then safely converts safely back into standard oxygen, leaving clothing and gear scent-free. Scent Crusher products include an extensive line of ozone generators, storage lockers and bags, totes and much more, in addition to Copper Ion Technology based scent-control soaps, shampoos and sprays.
Copper Ion Technology uses charged copper ions that work as an oxidation catalyst to rapidly react odor molecules with oxygen from the air to permanently eliminate odors. The Scent Crusher team says, when paired with ozone, this is the most effective scent management system you’ll find anywhere.
To learn more about the full line of Scent Crusher products, visit scentcrusher.com.