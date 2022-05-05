Pnuma Introduces All-New Pathfinder Pant

The all-new Pathfinder Pant from Pnuma Outdoors is ready to blaze new trails on and off the pavement. Durable, flexible, breathable and versatile, the Pathfinder Pant performs well as an outstanding everyday pant, weekends included.
Whether your path leads you high into the mountains, your favorite fishing hole, hunting spot, or heading to the office, the all-new Pathfinder Pant from Pnuma Outdoors has you covered with comfort and protection.
Crafted from an ultra-durable, nylon 4-way stretch fabric, the Pathfinder Pant offers articulated patterning for maximum range of motion and comfort while leaping boulder to boulder or squeezing into the elevator.
Fast wicking and fast drying, the Pathfinder evaporates sweat and rain alike while staying cool and comfortable all day long. These pants were designed to be worn just about anywhere.
Bridging the gap between field wear and office wear, the Pathfinder’s clean lines present well, but in a cut that contours and complements the body’s natural shape and movement.
No matter where your Pathfinder Pants take you, you’ll be covered by our incredible Lifetime Warranty. The perfect pant for those immediately-after-the-office adventures.
SPECIFICATIONS
- Durable nylon 4-way stretch
- Fast wicking and fast drying fabric
- Articulated patterning for maximum range of motion
- Sizing up to 44″ waist and 38″ inseam
- Pocket knife guard
- 4-pocket design
- YKK stitch-sealed and tape-sealed heavy duty zippers
- Pant sized by waist/inseam for perfect fit
- Guaranteed for life
Pathfinder Pant – MSRP $120.00