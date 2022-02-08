Record Breaking Start to the Year for Team Elite

Richard Bowen Shoots First-Ever Perfect 690 at the Kansas City Shootout While Fellow Elite Pro Nick Kappers Beats Out The World’s Best On His Way To Winning the Lancaster Archery Classic
The Elite Team is off to a great start this year with wins at both the Kansas City Shootout and Lancaster Archery Classic.
Richard Bowen put his skills to work at the Kansas City Shootout where he scored the first-ever perfect 690 in competition, then the team headed off to the Lancaster Archery Classic to join 2,000 archers compete in the high-pressure, head-to-head format tournament.
The Rezult, designed and developed by professional archers, was the bow behind both wins. Richard Bowen describes the Elite Rezult 36 as “fantastic under pressure.”
Before Richard Bowen, no archer has ever shot a perfect 360 score on a five-spot target, plus a perfect 330 score on a Vegas-style target during the same competition.
The following weekend the Elite Team headed to the incredibly tough to win Lancaster Archery Classic. Elite’s Nick Kappers qualified with a 654/660 and shot the highest shoot up score in the history of the event against fellow Elite Pro Jacob Marlow (133 vs. 132).
Meanwhile, Elite’s Richard Bowen and Jacob Marlow both shot their personal best qualification score of 657/660 each.
Kappers went on to beat out the world’s best of the best in direct, head-to-head eliminations. New to the team and just 28 years old, Kappers shot the tournament with quiet confidence.
“Nick’s composure was felt all weekend. He’s a man of few words, and let his shooting do most of the talking. He just went out there and got after it,” said Elite Archery’s Pro Staff Coordinator, Darrin Christenberry.
Other Lancaster Archery Classic highlights include Lewis Holmes III shooting his personal best qualification score (655/660) in his second professional tournament shooting an Elite.
Caleb Eby made the top 64 with a 647 while Curtis Broadnax qualified with a 650/660 and won his first head-to-head match with a perfect 132/132. Kaci Therrien finished in 4th place in the Youth Female Division.
Kappers recently took 2nd place in the Men’s Championship Division at the World Archery Festival in Las Vegas, NV this last weekend. More information on the Vegas shoot coming soon.
To learn more about Elite Archery’s Amateur & Professional Contingency Program, head to www.elitearchery.com/contingency-program.