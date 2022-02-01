Moose Utility Division Introduces New Led Light Bars

Moose Utility Division introduces new single row LED light bars. Moose Utility’s LED light bars are boast an extremely bright cast of light with their 6,000K white Phillips-built 5-watt LED’s.

The light bar is IP67 waterproof: military style breather for maximum moisture control. Extruded aluminum construction with automotive grade epoxy sealant, scratch resistant, and impact resistant glass maximize durability and efficiency.