Moose Utility Division Introduces New LED Light Bars

By Courtney KaufmannFebruary 1, 2022
Moose Utility Division introduces new single row LED light bars. Moose Utility’s LED light bars are boast an extremely bright cast of light with their 6,000K white Phillips-built 5-watt LED’s.

The light bar is IP67 waterproof: military style breather for maximum moisture control. Extruded aluminum construction with automotive grade epoxy sealant, scratch resistant, and impact resistant glass maximize durability and efficiency.

These light bars are versatile in that they utilize a combo spot/flood (80/20) beam. Kit includes light bar, mounting brackets, stainless hardware, deluxe wiring harness with DT sealer connectors, relay, fuse, ring terminals and lighted knock out style in dash rocker switch.

Available in 8” – 42” along with a 3” square pod. MSRP is listed at $109.95-299.95. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseutilities.com  to check these out!

