Trophy Ridge Releases New Archery Accessories For 2022

Trophy Ridge, manufacturer of bowhunting sights, rests, quivers, stabilizers, and releases has announced their 2022 lineup of all-new archery accessories. The 2022 line from the well-known brand sees several new additions under existing categories, as well as new products that expand the company’s already widespread product suite.
Creator of the HexLight, Trophy Ridge adds to their quiver lineup in 2022 with the new Lite 1 Pro and Convoy quiver. The 2022 Lite 1 Pro is a lightweight, compact, and highly functional five-arrow quiver with a fresh look. The design makes the quiver easily accessible when in the field while remaining versatile and unobtrusive.
The all-new Convoy quiver is a practical and equally capable alternative for those seeking a more budget-friendly quiver with great looks. The compact design and durable construction make it great for bowhunters trying to shed weight on their setup.
The adjustable arrow grippers ensure ultimate security in the field and the soft touch hood eliminates noise. The HexLight also sees a slight update with the addition of a new nostalgic olive-green option.
The twenty-two-year-old company behind React Technology is also adding to its wide line of bowhunting sights with the 2022 Stacked. The new horizontal 5-pin sight features both 2nd and 3rd axis adjustments, an all-aluminum housing, as well as a vertical center sight wire to help align pins.
The Stacked sight is the first Trophy Ridge sight to feature both micro-adjustable .019 and .010 pins in the same sight. The top two pins are .019 and the bottom three are .010 for long-range precision. This new 5-pin sight comes available as right hand only.
Additionally, Trophy Ridge unveiled all-new hand tools designed for bowhunters in the field. The Trophy Ridge Sling Pak Trimmer kit, hand saw, pruners, and loppers were strategically designed to make bowhunters’ lives in the woods easier. Whether it’s clearing a shooting lane or cutting a trail to a new blind, the loppers, pruners, and hand saw offer best in class performance and durability.
The ratcheting loppers feature telescoping handles that extend from 28 inches to a maximum 35 ½ inches. When ratcheting, the loppers offer 2 – 2 ¼“ cuts and a 1 – 1 ¼“ single cut. The pruners are 8” in length making them compact and lightweight for in-field use. The hunting hand tool has a ¾“ cutting diameter with high-carbon steel, non-stick blades.
“Trophy Ridge was founded on concepts of innovation and technologies designed to make life in the woods easier. Whether it’s a quiver, sight, stabilizer, release, or rest, the 2022 Trophy Ridge line was strategically designed to build confidence and increase accuracy of hunters everywhere.” Said Jon Lene, Bear Archery’s General Manager.
“This year’s additions under the brand are a direct result of what our customers have been asking for. The new quivers, sight, and hand tools were all carefully crafted with the same level of durability and purpose as everything else in the line.”
The 2022 Trophy Ridge lineup also sees several other changes. The Hitman series of carbon fiber stabilizers see the addition of a nostalgic olive-green 8-inch variant, the Hitman 2.0.
Followers of the brand also receive new additions under Trophy Ridge gear offerings with the introduction of a 37” LED logo sign and more.
Archers and dealers alike can learn all about the new 2022 lineup on the Trophy Ridge website. Those interested in the latest updates, product announcements, media, and archery resources from Trophy Ridge can subscribe to the company’s newsletter on the website as well. To find further information and collect additional insights on the company today, please visit TrophyRidge.com.