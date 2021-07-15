Pope & Young Club Rebrands to Help Bowhunters

This refined mission was built around an extensive assessment of Pope and Young’s past, present and future. It is an ideal blend that considers the current state of bowhunting, and the necessary role of Pope and Young, while remembering the club’s rich history of bowhunting heritage.

Pope and Young is an organization for every bowhunter, an entry into the record books is not required for membership, only a passion for bowhunting. Pope and Young’s message and the Three Pillars will focus the club’s efforts to represent all bowhunters.