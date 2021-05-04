Hawk Hunting Unveils 2 New Box Blinds

Hawk Hunting has recently announced the release of their new ‘Double Down’ and ‘Office’ box blinds. They both offer insulated interior and exterior steel surfaces, as well as an insulated powder coated steel floor. To dampen sound and keep the warmth in, the steel floor is topped with a 1″ high-density rubber mat.
Here is a closer look at each box blind…
Features of the 'Office' Box Blind
This unit has an ultra-dark black interior, preventing shadows and allowing for easy movement to help make the perfect shot. Oversized horizontal windows along with the vertical windows allow archery hunters the ability to shoot out of any window.
The windows are equipped with eaves to help keep hunters dry, even in the most adverse weather conditions. The ‘Office’ windows are a one-handed operable silent window system that is made of residential glass. The door is a full-frame “RV” style door with a handle and secure lock.
Multiple tower combo options are available and can be purchased separately, including a 5ft and 10ft tower base. Every Hawk box blind comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
This box blind measures 6’ x 6.5′ tall and ships fully assembled so that it is field ready. With the addition of the ‘Office’ unit, Hawk continues to help hunters succeed!
Features of the 'Double Down' Box Blind
The Hawk ‘Double Down’ is ideal for two hunters – like father and son or daughter, the guide and the hunter, or even lifelong friends – whoever your favorite hunting buddy is, you’re sure to find comfort in the new Hawk Double Down box blind. With Hawk’s limited lifetime warranty, this unit can be as timeless as the memories forged inside.
This new unit has an ultra-dark black interior, preventing shadows and allowing for undetected movements to help you make the perfect shot. One-piece roto-molded window frames will keep hunters dry no matter the conditions and the unit is built with one-hand operable silent windows made of residential glass. The door is a full-frame “RV” style door equipped with a handle and secure lock.
The spacious Hawk ‘Double Down’ unit measures 5’ W x 6’ D x 6.5’ T and ships fully assembled so it’s field ready. Multiple tower combo options can also be purchased, including a 5ft and 10ft tower base, plus every Hawk box blind comes with a limited lifetime warranty!
