Hawk Hunting Unveils 2 New Box Blinds

This unit has an ultra-dark black interior, preventing shadows and allowing for easy movement to help make the perfect shot. Oversized horizontal windows along with the vertical windows allow archery hunters the ability to shoot out of any window.

The windows are equipped with eaves to help keep hunters dry, even in the most adverse weather conditions. The ‘Office’ windows are a one-handed operable silent window system that is made of residential glass. The door is a full-frame “RV” style door with a handle and secure lock.

Multiple tower combo options are available and can be purchased separately, including a 5ft and 10ft tower base. Every Hawk box blind comes with a limited lifetime warranty.