Bear Archery Unveils 2021 TAC Truck Giveaway

Bear Archery Unveils Ultimate Adventure Truck for 2021 Total Archery Challenge Tour Novelty Shot Giveaway
Bear Archery unveiled the truck that they’ll be giving away at this year’s Total Archery Challenge.
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado TrailBoss will be given to one lucky archer at the end of the nine-city 3D archery tour. Bear and the team at Total Archery Challenge did not hold back when designing this year’s prize.
The Total Archery Challenge has quickly become one of the largest and most talked about 3D archery experiences in the United States.
The event, very much like golf, features several courses ranging in difficulty and archers register in advance to pick a “Nock Time™” for a particular course. It is a non-competitive social outing for anyone interested in shooting their compound or traditional bow April through August. The event is open to anyone that wishes to attend.
This year’s truck giveaway features a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado TrailBoss 4×4 that is wrapped entirely in Bear Archery’s signature “Fred Bear Camo.”
The adventure seeking pickup is also decked out with off-road gear from several of Total Archery Challenge’s other partners.
The Silverado received an off-road lift, Firestone off-road tires, a Retrax bed cover, Anthem off-road wheels, a Leitner Designs cargo system, a Free Spirit Recreation hard top tent, a tailgate liner from Mountain Hatch, and the #1 FOC arrow sleeve from Pro-Tracker Archery. This truck has it all!
“Our team could not be happier with the end result of this year’s Shoot to Win truck,” said Bear Archery Marketing Manager, Alec Wyman. “We’ve been working for months with the team at Total Archery Challenge and their robust group of partners to bring shooters at this year’s tour stops the coolest, most capable, and adventure ready 4×4 in the history of the event.”
Attendees at this year’s Total Archery Challenge will have the opportunity to win the truck by hitting the center ring of a target more than 110 yards away – 111 yards to be exact. There are no magnifiers or clarifiers allowed, and the arrow cannot be breaking the line of the center ring.
The Total Archery Challenge has staff on site with dedicated judges to determine eligible shots. Each designated “hit” earns the shooter one entry into the raffle. The winner of the truck will be selected after the final event in Snowbird, Utah the last weekend of July.
Bear Archery will have a large presence at each Total Archery Challenge stop in 2021 along with some of their other brands like Trophy Ridge and SIK Broadheads.
Archery fanatics are encouraged to come out and experience one of the most fun and unique 3D events taking place this year.
For additional information on the Total Archery Challenge and this year’s Bear Archery truck giveaway, visit totalarcherychallenge.com/truck. Additional information is also available on beararchery.com.