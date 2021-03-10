Hunters Specialties Reveals New Turkey Calls!

The Final Roost Box Call is a gobbler’s worst nightmare. It is like taking a bite of the sacred apple, there is no looking back! The screaming seduction in the form of yelps clucks and cuts is more than any one gobbler can take. Constructed of a select American walnut body and topped with an exotic Purple Heart lid this call is a thing of beauty as well as it is lethal. High pitched on the front end that drops into a nice rasp on the back end is designed for locating and close in calling scenarios. Endorsed by the Drury’s their review came back as a simple “Smoking”!