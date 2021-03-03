HHA™ SPORTS’ NEW TETRA LRZ STABILIZER

“We are the world leader in adjustable sight options for archers, and we wanted to create a stabilizer that offered the same ability to fine-tune your bow for the perfect shot,” said Scott Bakken, Director of Sales and Marketing for HHA Sports.

“Many may not realize this, but HHA Sports launched a folding stabilizer in 1984 that brought the company into the archery business. A lot has changed since then, but the one thing that hasn’t is our commitment to producing the best accessories on the market.”