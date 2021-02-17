New Stealth Cam SOL-PAK 3000

Engineered for our hi-resolution and cellular trail cameras, the SOL-PAK 3000 operates cameras with a new 3000mAh Li-ion battery which is charged by the 12V Amorphous solar panel.

The rugged panel is designed to work in even low light conditions and providing a trickle charge to your cameras. Made from very durable all-weather construction, the Stealth Cam SOL-PAK 3000 was developed to withstand even the most inclement weather conditions.