New Stealth Cam SOL-PAK 3000

A 12V Amorphous Solar Panel for Game Cameras
Irving, TX –Stealth Cam® is proud to introduce the new SOL-PAK 3000! This upgraded unit is stronger, quicker and operates in low light conditions. The solar panel and battery combo harnesses the power of the sun and keeps your Stealth Cameras running longer!
Engineered for our hi-resolution and cellular trail cameras, the SOL-PAK 3000 operates cameras with a new 3000mAh Li-ion battery which is charged by the 12V Amorphous solar panel.
The rugged panel is designed to work in even low light conditions and providing a trickle charge to your cameras. Made from very durable all-weather construction, the Stealth Cam SOL-PAK 3000 was developed to withstand even the most inclement weather conditions.
Simply mount the SOL-PAK 3000 to a tree, post or other object the camera is on using the serrated mounting provisions and included strap.
The power solar panel also includes a USB charging port, 10ft metal shielded conduit to protect the power cable against varmints and features the accepts Python lock pass through for additional security.
Stealth Cam SOL-PAK 3000 Features:
Model: STC-SOLP3X
- A sustainable power solution for trail cameras especially wireless/cellular cameras
- 3000mAh Li-ion Battery
- 12V Amorphous Solar panel works in low light conditions
- Notification LED indicate battery level
- T-Pivot Panel for precise mounting angle
- Durable all-weather construction
- 10ft insulated metal cable
- USB charging port
- Serrated Mounting Provisions for various mounting surface options
- Integrated Python Lock pass through
- Mounting strap & bolts included.
Check out all Stealth Cam products at Stealthcam.com
For dealer inquiries or product questions, please call (877) 269-8490 or email [email protected]