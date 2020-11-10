NEW TenPoint Vapor RS470 Xero™ with Garmin Rangefinding Scope

By Courtney Hoven

Industry leaders TenPoint Crossbow Technologies and Garmin have teamed up to release the most powerful, most accurate long-range crossbow ever – the Vapor RS470 XERO.

Delivering supercharged speeds up to 470 FPS and the revolutionary ACUslide cocking and de-cocking system, the Vapor RS470 XERO is equipped with the new Garmin Xero® X1i Rangefinding Scope to provide exact aiming at any distance for unmatched long- range accuracy.

“The Vapor is the most accurate crossbow I have ever shot,” said Rick Bednar, TenPoint CEO. “In teaming with Garmin, it takes our commitment to building the most accurate crossbows to a new level of technological achievement.

The NEW Garmin Xero® X1i crossbow scope with built-in laser rangefinder is the first of its kind.

“Garmin is proud to pioneer the best crossbow aiming solution available to hunters today. Xero X1i Crossbow Scope isn’t a step forward; it is a leap forward for crossbow hunters who demand the most out of their hunting systems,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales.

“For those wanting the ultimate in crossbow performance, we are excited to work with TenPoint, the leader in crossbow technology, to provide an integrated Vapor RS470 Xero package.”

The auto-ranging digital scope with 3.5X magnification automatically measures distance to a target. A single button press lets you range game up to 250-yards away and reflective targets up to 500-yards away.

Precise illuminated aim points automatically adjust for both distance and brightness conditions to allow you to see your target, unobstructed by reticle patterns.

The days of “gap-shooting” with multiple aim points are gone, you need merely to range the target by way of the built-in touchpad on the grip and use the single aiming solution provided by the Xero® X1i.

The Laser Locate™ waypoint projection feature works with compatible Garmin devices (sold separately) to show you exactly where the target was located when the shot or range was taken, so you can better track game or find bolts.

In addition, the scope allows you to create custom bolt profiles with unique aim points for each setup, while its Target Lock and Steady Shot features assist with ranging and aiming performance to help improve accuracy.

The ACUslide™, the talk of the 2020 crossbow market, features the company’s groundbreaking Auto-Brake Gear System, which allows for silent cocking and safe and controlled de-cocking of the crossbow.

The Auto-Brake Gear System eliminates the potential of losing control which can lead to injury or costly bow damage during the de-cocking process. While de-cocking with the ACUslide, the user can remove their hand from the handle at any point, with no other action required – and the handle will stop in place.

The 7 ½-inch XTEND Adjustable Crank Handle reduces cocking effort to 5-pounds and stores securely into the butt-stock.

The Vapor features a patented reverse-draw bow assembly that draws the string through the riser, creating an industry leading 17-inch power stroke. The increased power stroke generates more speed with less draw weight – creating a smoother, quieter shot.

The elongated power stroke also keeps the arrow nock engaged with the string for an additional 4-inches compared to traditional crossbows, before release – this is a critical component in performance, as the longer the nock remains engaged with the string, the more accurate the arrow will be upon impact.

In addition, this center-mounted riser provides superior balance, eliminating the “nose heavy” feel of traditional crossbows and making it easier to hold steady and increase accuracy.

The RX7-Cam™ system rotates an industry leading 404-degrees to produce speeds up to an unprecedented 470 feet-per-second. The crossbow’s revolutionary Vector-Quad™ cable technology utilizes four cables instead of the traditional two which eliminates cam lean and generates straight-nock travel leading to same-hole down-range accuracy.

The Vapor RS470 XERO features the company’s S1 trigger. This 2-stage, zero-creep design features an advanced roller-sear system that delivers a consistent crisp, 3.5-pound pull.

The trigger is equipped with a DFI™ (Dry-Fire-Inhibitor) and is fitted with a nylon-filament arrow retention brush that improves arrow grip and alignment to reduce noise and vibration. An integrated string stop system is also included to further reduce noise and vibration.

The crossbow has a 20-inch -MICRO-TRAC™ fluted aluminum barrel that reduces the flight deck surface by an incredible 50%. The minimal string-to-barrel contact increases accuracy and provides string life in excess of 1,000 shots.

The barrel is fastened to the ultra-light, two-piece TEC-X™ stock that features multiple weight reducing cutouts, as well as a hollow pocket that houses the ACUslide cocking and de-cocking system.

The stock also features an elevated cheek piece which provides the shooter with perfect eye level alignment for the XERO® X1i Rangefinding Scope.

The Garmin Xero X1i® Rangefinding Scope has magnification of 3.5X, ranges out to 500-yards with angle compensation, and offers the ability to set the scope up for multiple custom arrow configurations.

The scope features Laser Locate, which allows the shooter to mark where the shot was taken for more accurate tracking after the shot. Steady Aim and Aim Point level features let you know motion or canting may impact your shots point of impact.

Fully assembled, the crossbow weighs just 8-pounds (w/o accessories), measures only 31-inches (w/o stirrup) in length and shoots up to a supercharged 470 feet-per-second.

Decorated in Veil Alpine™ camo, the Vapor RS470 XERO ships completely assembled and includes the most extensive Ready-To-Hunt package in the industry.

The package includes:

ACUslide cocking and de-cocking system

Garmin XERO X1i® Rangefinding Scope

TenPoint Narrow Soft Case

6-pack of EVO-X™ Lighted CenterPunch™ Premium Carbon Crossbow Arrows (.001” straightness)

6-pack of EVO-X CenterPunch Premium Carbon Crossbow Arrows (.001” straightness)

3-pack of EVO-X CenterPunch Rear-Deploying Broadheads

Sling

Integrated String Stop System

6-arrow Tech Quiver

Vapor RS470 XERO MAP:

$3,999.99 – Veil Alpine™ Camo

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies is 100% American owned, operated, and all of its crossbow models are manufactured in Mogadore, OH.