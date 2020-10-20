Biggest Poaching Ring in Nebraska History Goes Down: Who Got Caught?

These hunters – better known as poachers – paid $2,500 – $7,000 for the opportunity to hunt deer, antelope and turkeys with Hidden Hills. But that’s not the problem.

The issues that landed many of these individuals in hot water include: illegal baiting, spotlighting animals at night, as well as other illegal tactics to ensure their success.

Following a major federal and state investigation, the number of Hidden Hills poachers is growing.

At this point, 30 people have pleaded guilty, with some $570,453 in fines and restitution being assessed. There’s also been 53 years worth of hunting and fishing permits forfeited by the guilty hunters.