LaCrosse Expands Navigator Series for Fall 2020 with New Lodestar

Built for Navigating the Backcountry
Meet the newest addition to LaCrosse’s Navigator Seriesfor Fall 2020, the Lodestar. Packed with premium componentsincluding a GORE-TEX®100% waterproof breathable liner and exclusive Vibram® outsole with omni-directional lugs, theLodestar aims to elevate your hunting experience.
Serious stability and comfort are providedthrough anew lightweight,full length shank system, dispersing weight evenly underfoot and offering torsional rigidity to the boot for support onuntamed terrain.
A DuraFit rubber heel cup and HexGuard rubber toe ensure durability no matter the conditions youfind yourself in. Feature rich and ready to hunt, the Lodestaris an ideal boot for navigating the backcountry.
- Nubuck leather with lightweight abrasion-resistant material upper for rugged durability
- GORE-TEX 100% waterproof breathable lining for protection from the elements
- DuraFit rubber heel cup locks heel in place for a secure fit and provides stability
- Exclusive Vibram® Lodestar outsole with omni-directional lugs provides superior traction in all conditions
- Oversized X-shank evenly distributes weight underfoot and offers stability for day-long comfort
- Lightweight EVA midsole delivers cushioning and shock absorption underfoot
- Molded PU foootbed offers cushion and long-lasting shape
- Metal eyelet and open-hook lace hardware
- HexGuard rubber coated toe provides extreme abrasion resistance and added durability
Outsole: Vibram® Lodestar–Omni-directional lugs give this outsole superior traction in any condition.
Height: 7”Weight: 2.9 LBS
Waterproof: GORE-TEX®
Insulation: Non-insulated
Sizing: 8-12, 13, 14M; 9-12, 13W
MSRP:$220