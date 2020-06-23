Hawk® Introduces Helium Pro Hang On

  1. Bowhunting News

By Bowhunting ContributorJune 23, 2020

Irving, TX – The Helium Pro Hang-on by HAWK® has become trusted by mobile hunters everywhere to provide rock-solid performance and enhanced comfort for the long-haul. 

Forged out of lightweight aluminum and only weighing 12 lbs, the Helium Pro combines comfort and mobility like no stand before.

Priced affordably, this stand provides a pressure-relieving sit with 3-inches of HAWK® memory foam that forms to the body.

Staying quiet has never been easier with an ergonomic platform design that’s welded at all contact points and includes self-lubricating Teflon® Washers between metal-to-metal contact points.

For ultimate stability the Helium Pro comes standard with included Tree-Digger™ teeth to bite and grip bark, and even optional use with the HAWK® Cruzr Bracket to make hanging safe, quick and easy!

Includes 1-inch cinch strap, backpack straps, as well as an adjustable footrest. All HAWK® stands are tested to TMA standards and include a full-body safety harness.

HAWK® Helium Pro Hang-On Features:

Model: HWK-HF2025

MSRP: $209.99

  • SILENT-USE ATTACHMENT HOOKS Prevent Noise When Packing & Installing
  • SOLID Noise-Free Platform Welded at ALL Contact Points
  • TEFLON WASHERS Included at All Contact Points
  • ADJUSTABLE FOOTREST Adjustable foot rest for all day comfort
  • CRUZR BRACKET COMPATIBLE Optional Use for Safe, Fast and Easy Tree Stand Hanging
  • ALUMINUM Weighing in at only 12lbs, mobility and comfort meet
  • PLATFORM SIZE – 24″ W x 30″ D
  • STAND WEIGHT – 12-LB
  • SEAT SIZE – 16″ W x 10″ D
  • CONSTRUCTION –Aluminum

To learn more about the HAWK® Helium Pro Hang-On and other HAWK® products, visit www.hawkhunting.com.

