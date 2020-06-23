Hawk® Introduces Helium Pro Hang On

Irving, TX – The Helium Pro Hang-on by HAWK® has become trusted by mobile hunters everywhere to provide rock-solid performance and enhanced comfort for the long-haul.
Forged out of lightweight aluminum and only weighing 12 lbs, the Helium Pro combines comfort and mobility like no stand before.
Priced affordably, this stand provides a pressure-relieving sit with 3-inches of HAWK® memory foam that forms to the body.
Staying quiet has never been easier with an ergonomic platform design that’s welded at all contact points and includes self-lubricating Teflon® Washers between metal-to-metal contact points.
For ultimate stability the Helium Pro comes standard with included Tree-Digger™ teeth to bite and grip bark, and even optional use with the HAWK® Cruzr Bracket to make hanging safe, quick and easy!
Includes 1-inch cinch strap, backpack straps, as well as an adjustable footrest. All HAWK® stands are tested to TMA standards and include a full-body safety harness.
HAWK® Helium Pro Hang-On Features:
Model: HWK-HF2025
MSRP: $209.99
- SILENT-USE ATTACHMENT HOOKS Prevent Noise When Packing & Installing
- SOLID Noise-Free Platform Welded at ALL Contact Points
- TEFLON WASHERS Included at All Contact Points
- ADJUSTABLE FOOTREST Adjustable foot rest for all day comfort
- CRUZR BRACKET COMPATIBLE Optional Use for Safe, Fast and Easy Tree Stand Hanging
- ALUMINUM Weighing in at only 12lbs, mobility and comfort meet
- PLATFORM SIZE – 24″ W x 30″ D
- STAND WEIGHT – 12-LB
- SEAT SIZE – 16″ W x 10″ D
- CONSTRUCTION –Aluminum
To learn more about the HAWK® Helium Pro Hang-On and other HAWK® products, visit www.hawkhunting.com.