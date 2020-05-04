Keep Your Trail Cameras Secure

Stealth Cam introduces a new security box created to accommodate multiple series with two models. Designed to protect your investments and stop losing cameras due to would be thieves or unwanted bear interactions.

The new Security Bear Boxes are made from powder-coated steel for maximum durability and strength. The Security Boxes feature dual teeth plates in back to prevent sliding up and down on mounting trees and multiple slots to accommodate lag bolts, bungees, or strap belts. For theft prevention, the boxes accept padlocks or security cables. The two-piece box construction comes in two sizes, small and large, and offers exact fit for the Stealth Cam camera systems listed below.