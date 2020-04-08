The new and improved YETI Roadie 24 not only has a clean and smooth finish but is lighter, holds more and offers better performance compared to the original Roadie 20.
With the Roadie 24, you have the trusted and powerful PermafrostTM installation, capable of keeping ice for days.
The QuicklatchTM was built for quick, one-handed cooler access. This makes accessing the goodies inside your cooler, simple and easy.
The Roadid 24 is perfect for the long weekend of camping in the summer or fishing trips. The best part about this slim design, it will slide right behind your front seats in your car, giving you no reason to not bring this cooler wherever you go.
YETI has not only brought you a thinner and lighter version of this fan favorite, but the Roadie 24 can now hold 20% more than the original design. Giving you the ability to load this cooler with up to 24 lbs of ice (ice only) or a few bottles of wine.
Yep, you read that correctly. This new slim design is wine-friendly! The internal height is 13” –so (most) standard wine bottles will fit upright, and that goes for two-liter soda bottles as well.
On the outside, it measures 17 1/2″ × 16 1/2″ × 15 1/4″. On the inside, it’s 12 1/2″ × 13 1/4″ × 10 7/8″. The empty weight of the cooler is 12.8 lbs.
You’ll notice the tricky metal handle is no longer with this design. The new HeftyhaulerTM strap is comfortable and flexible material strap to carry this cooler anywhere at anytime.
The new Roadie 24 is available in 4 colors – Navy, Charcol, White and Desert Tan.
If you have been waiting on the right first cooler, this is the one for you! Its perfect for any occasion and budget friendly. The Roadie 24 is priced at $199 and can be purchased now at Yeti.com.