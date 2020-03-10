Kinsey’s Acquires Alpine Archery

Kinsey’s has recently purchased Alpine Archery, and will insert the brand into their large assortment of quality archery products. Alpine Archery has been producing American made products for nearly 30 years now, and Kinsey’s plans to build on their reputation of making high quality gear.
Kinsey’s Brands Sales Manager, Jeremiah Hershberger said, “We look forward to the opportunity to breathe life back into one of the archery industry’s staple brands. Building the products in the USA will continue to be important as we focus on driving consumer value back into the brand.”
Their main focus for Alpine Archery in 2020, will be to refresh the company with new branding that speaks to today’s consumers. They will also focus on revitalizing the quiver line by adding some more popular camo patterns and color options to the popular PowerLoc Ultralite, Softloc Classic, and the Bear Claw quivers. A brand new website, along with a refreshed product line is expected to be available to the public by August of 2020.
Justin Gorman, the VP of Sales & Marketing at Kinsey’s Inc. had this to say about the acquisition, “Alpine Archery has been widely known as a quality and price efficient brand that has stood the test of time. Combining those values with the resources of the Kinsey’s Consumer Brands Division will create an exciting resurgence of the Alpine brand. Alpine Archery will complement October Mountain Products perfectly, and drive value to retailers’ pegs.”