Kinsey’s Acquires Alpine Archery

Kinsey’s has recently purchased Alpine Archery, and will insert the brand into their large assortment of quality archery products. Alpine Archery has been producing American made products for nearly 30 years now, and Kinsey’s plans to build on their reputation of making high quality gear.

Kinsey’s Brands Sales Manager, Jeremiah Hershberger said, “We look forward to the opportunity to breathe life back into one of the archery industry’s staple brands. Building the products in the USA will continue to be important as we focus on driving consumer value back into the brand.”