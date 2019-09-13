live bearded mossy oak collection

by

These are the days of the bearded man. Never before has the beard on a man been such a symbol of rugged manliness like it is now. The better the beard – the tougher the man, so it seems. That’s why a number of companies are stepping up to help men build a better beard. One such company is Live Bearded. Live Bearded has partnered with Mossy Oak to offer an all-new Mossy Oak Collection, a series of men’s beard-grooming products designed for the beardsman with a passion for the outdoors.

Live Bearded is a premium beard grooming company with a mission to help beardsmen look, feel, and be their best by offering an all-natural line of beard oil, butter and wash. Its simple, 3-step beard care routine consists of beard oil, butter, and wash that helps clean, condition and style your beard promoting fuller, healthier growth.

The new Mossy Oak product line consists of Live Bearded’s best-selling oil, butter and wash with a blend of pine, cedar, eucalyptus and oak to create a bold, earthy fragrance any outdoorsman would love. The products are offered as a collection and are also available individually.

Live Bearded Product Features

10,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Free Shipping & Returns on all orders in the USA

365-Day Money Back Guarantee

Lifetime Warranty on all products

“At Live Bearded, our mission is to help beardsmen look, feel and be their best,” said co-founder, Anthony Mink. “Combining our mission with Mossy Oak’s mission to help people live their best life outdoors through this new product collection was a no-brainer for us. We are stoked to partner with such reputable outdoors brand to offer our customers a product line inspired by our passion for the outdoors.”

See more on this new lineup of products at www.livebearded.com.