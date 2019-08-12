Elk Stoke: Are You Ready for Elk Season?

by

Elk season is almost here! September ushers in one of the most exciting times of the year as hunting season cranks up in full force for hunters across the country. Few hunts can rival the chase for bull elk in the mountains. The sights, sounds, and smells of elk country will change your life. You’ll be drawn back to the pursuit of bugling bulls season after season. But just in case you need a little something to get you stoked for the season, we offer the following Sitka Stoke video from the crew at Sitka to help get you fired up for the chase. Check it out…

No other animal in America causes hunters to put in the miles across the country like a bugling bull. It’s a physically demanding hunt that’ll require blood, sweat and tears – but elk hunters wouldn’t have it any other way.

