Summit Viper Ground Blind Unveiled for 2019

For nearly four decades, Summit has proudly provided hunters with the industry’s safest, most innovative, and most comfortable treestands. For 2019, the company’s passion for putting hunters in a position to succeed is on display once more in an all-new series of state-of-the-art ground blinds. Comprising four different models, Summit ground blinds deliver the premium design characteristics and exceptional manufacturing for which the brand is known—and at truly affordable prices.

The flagship blind in the series—the Viper—is available in 3- and 4-person versions. The Viper combines numerous proprietary technologies designed to give you every advantage when hunting from the ground. Its Hush Silent Hatch hinged doorway system enables stealthy entry/exit without using a zipper. The windows feature TruViewTM panels, which perfectly match the blind’s camouflage exterior, but allow for an unobstructed, near-360-degree view from the inside. The panels silently adjust up and down the integrated tracks of the Split Silent Slide system for easy concealment customization and for when shot opportunities present themselves.

Gone are the days of wrestling your ground blind back into its carry bag. The Viper features the innovative yet super-simple Snap WrapTM carry system—a durable nylon sheet that securely holds the folded blind during transport and doubles as an in-blind gear organizer during the hunt. The Snap WrapTM features five large pockets for all of your hunting accessories.

The 3-person Viper comes in two pattern choices—Mossy Oak Country and Veil Whitetail—while the 4-person version is available in Realtree Edge and Veil Whitetail. The 4-person blind weighs 21 pounds, has an interior height of 74 inches, a shooting width of 82 inches, and a generous 66×66-inch footprint. The 3-man model weighs 20 pounds, is 72 inches high inside, has a shooting width of 73 inches, and boasts a footprint of 58×58 inches.

The Viper will be available for purchase in early 2019, with MSRPs of $299.99 and $329.99 for the 3- and 4-person models, respectively. For more information, please visit summitstands.com.

