Mission Archery 2019 Bow Lineup

by

MXR

The 2019 MXR is a high-performance bow serious bowhunters will appreciate. The award-winning, Crosscentric® Cam system offers accuracy and speeds traditionally found in higher priced bows while a seven-inch brace height enhances forgiveness and accuracy. The new grip design is refined with a thinner, more ergonomic profile that minimizes torque and enhances comfort. This performance-driven bow is unlike any in its category.

SWITCH

The all-new Mission Switch is the most versatile platform in the Mission lineup. New Fast Fit™ cam technology offers half inch draw lengths for a wider range of adjustability and is quicker and easier to adjust than ever before. This newly redesigned cam system is heavily inspired by our award-winning Crosscentric Cam technology and maintains a smooth draw from 18 inches all the way up to a 30 inch draw. The 31” axle-to-axle provides a stable shooting platform and generous string angle for archers on all ends of the draw length spectrum. The ergonomic riser, paired with a slim grip design, provides unmatched shootability in a streamlined package.

HAMMR

The all-new Mission Hammr is the perfect solution for growing archers. Also featuring our new Fast Fit cam technology, the Hammr offers half inch draw lengths from 17 to 29 inches to fit virtually any archer. Peak draw weight automatically increases with every draw length, ranging from 16-70 lbs. The Hammr’s cam system also provides an improved back wall for a more consistent anchor point and delivers efficient speed up to 300 fps (@ 29”/70 lbs). The newly designed grip is comfortable for a wide range of shooters and its compact 28” axle to axle length provides excellent handling and maneuverability.

RADIK

The all-new Radik offers great fit and feel for young archers. It weighs a mere 3 pounds for easy handling and Fast Fit cam technology allows draw length adjustment in half inch increments from 17 to 28 inches with the turn of a screw. It’s wide range of weight adjustability (10 to 50 lbs) gives you years of growth potential in one bow. A solid back wall for a more comfortable and consistent anchor point and slim, composite grip offer a best-in-class fit and feel for shooters at the beginning of their archery journey.