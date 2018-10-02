Trophy Ridge Launches Two New Sights

by

Today Trophy Ridge launched two brand-new sights with new technological features. With the launch of the Hotwire Sight, Trophy Ridge introduces a three-pin sight with two precise, micro-adjustable pins for fixed short distances and a third adjustable pin to dial into longer distances.

With the Alpha Slide, Trophy Ridge brings bowhunters an extended slider that maximizes their shooting range starting at 20 yards. The A-shaped 0.019 pin design naturally draws the eye to the target with a completely unobstructed view while the Delrin bushing creates smooth, quiet movement with no metal-on-metal contact.

Both sights reinforce Trophy Ridge’s promise to deliver tools bowhunters trust.

“These sights meet every need of a bowhunter because they were made by bowhunters,” says Dave Parker, Archery General Manager. “Our engineers know exactly what they need on their hunts and they create it for our customers. The Hotwire and Alpha slide leverage new technology that we believe our customers are going to be successful with.”

The two sights are available now for preorder at your local dealer.