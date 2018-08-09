Carbon Express Mayhem Jr. Arrows for Youth Archers

Carbon Express, the renowned leader in carbon arrow technology and design, introduced a new high-performance hunting arrow developed specifically for youth archers with low-poundage bows that shoot field points and broadheads. The Carbon Express Mayhem Jr. arrows feature the same look as the popular Mayhem DS adult model, making it the perfect choice for a parent/child hunt.
- MAYHEM MIMIC: Features the same look as Dad’s Mayhem DS. Designed for hunting with up to 40 lbs. draw weight
- DEEP PENETRATING: .234″ internal diameter
- REAL STRAIGHTNESS: Every Mayhem Jr. arrow is 100% laser checked to be within +/- 0.006″ as a maximum measurement, not an average
- MATCHED WEIGHT SET: Sorted and matched by weight for best-in-class consistency. Weight sorting tolerance is +/- 2.0 grains.
- PERFORMANCE VANES: Mayhem Jr. arrows come fletched with low-profile performance NRG-2 compact vanes for maximum arrow velocity and greater accuracy
- LAUNCHPAD PRECISION NOCK: Standard on all Mayhem Jr. arrows to deliver a precise controlled arrow release, better shaft alignment and more consistent accuracy shot after shot
- PARABOLIC FEATHERS: Parabolic-cut feathers feature uniform pre-ground quills for consistent flight and exceptional accuracy. The parabolic profile has a consistent height of roughly 5/8″ with slightly less surface area compared to a shield-cut design, which results in a quieter overall flight
- LENGTH: 27.0″, precut and inserts installed
- Mayhem Jr. 2040, 7.0 grains/inch, .623″ spine
- Offered in packages of 3 and 6
- $19.99 / 6-pack
See more on Carbon Express arrows HERE
