Carbon Express Mayhem Jr. Arrows for Youth Archers

Engineered to deliver outstanding strength and performance, the Mayhem Jr. is a rugged carbon composite hunting arrow with a spine fitting 20- to 40-pound bows. The optimal size and weight for young or beginning shooters, the Mayhem Jr. offers excellent performance and affordability in a lightweight, durable arrow.

Mayhem Jr. Features and Specifications:

MAYHEM MIMIC: Features the same look as Dad’s Mayhem DS. Designed for hunting with up to 40 lbs. draw weight

DEEP PENETRATING: .234″ internal diameter

REAL STRAIGHTNESS: Every Mayhem Jr. arrow is 100% laser checked to be within +/- 0.006″ as a maximum measurement, not an average

MATCHED WEIGHT SET: Sorted and matched by weight for best-in-class consistency. Weight sorting tolerance is +/- 2.0 grains.

PERFORMANCE VANES: Mayhem Jr. arrows come fletched with low-profile performance NRG-2 compact vanes for maximum arrow velocity and greater accuracy

LAUNCHPAD PRECISION NOCK: Standard on all Mayhem Jr. arrows to deliver a precise controlled arrow release, better shaft alignment and more consistent accuracy shot after shot

PARABOLIC FEATHERS: Parabolic-cut feathers feature uniform pre-ground quills for consistent flight and exceptional accuracy. The parabolic profile has a consistent height of roughly 5/8″ with slightly less surface area compared to a shield-cut design, which results in a quieter overall flight

LENGTH: 27.0″, precut and inserts installed

Mayhem Jr. 2040, 7.0 grains/inch, .623″ spine

Offered in packages of 3 and 6

$19.99 / 6-pack

