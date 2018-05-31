Choosing the Right Blind

by

Advantage Hunting Blinds are designed and field tested to make you a more effective hunter, without sacrificing comfort. In fact, protecting you from the wind, rain and sun encourages you to spend more time afield, which is often a key element to success. They offer several styles; different blinds are sometimes better suited for specific circumstances or applications.

For example, if you’re setting up to gun hunt over a large, rectangular green field or food plot, the standard 2-Person Whitetail Blind is a good option, particularly when perched atop a Quadpod Kit or Galvanized Quadpod. Its 25 sq. ft. interior offers ample room for you and a companion. However, if you’re in a location that’s accessible with larger equipment, you may prefer the even roomier 4-Person Condo Whitetail Blind, particularly if you routinely share the hunt with kids or other adults. Heck, with its 45 sq. ft. interior you can bring the whole family and still have room for a cameraman to record your adventure.

Alternately, if you plan to set your blind on the ground, back in the boonies or in close-quarters situations, you may prefer the rot-proof, double wall polymer floor and polycarbonate folding gasketed window of the Advantage Hunting Blind. With a similar 25 sq. ft. interior it still offers ample room for two.

Maybe you have a smaller, irregularly shaped food plot and want to take advantage of narrow constrictions or wooded points for bowhunting. The Dual Threat Bow/Gun Combo Blind with its extra large Vertical Bow Windows offers a stealthy, comfortable option for the bowhunter, or greater versatility for the multi-season hunter.

Each model has its individual features but with all Advantage Blinds, you have the option of hunting from an elevated position or from the ground. Advantage Hunting Blinds mask movement and sound and make it more likely the game you hunt will never know you are there.