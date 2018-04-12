TenPoint Introduces NEW High-Performance Aluminum Omni-Nock

by

Mogadore, OH. Crossbow leader, TenPoint Crossbow Technologies, recently launched their new High-Performance Aluminum Omni-Nock. Weighing 25 grains, roughly 10 grains heavier than traditional polymer Omni-Nocks, it is designed for superior durability and accuracy. The red anodized nock features a fluted design which allows it to easily transform into an Omni-Brite lighted nock with an LED Lite stick (sold separately).

“During our final testing of the Nitro X crossbow, with its NEW revolutionary SLING-SHOT technology producing speeds up to 440 FPS, we experienced superior performance results with the new aluminum omni nock,” said Rick Bednar, CEO.

While the new nock is compatible with all TenPoint, Horton, and Wicked Ridge crossbows, it is REQUIRED for use with the company’s new Nitro X crossbow. The traditional polymer Omni-Nock CANNOT be used with the Nitro X.

The Nitro X crossbow package includes nine High-Performance Aluminum Omni-Nocks. Six of the High-Performance Aluminum nocks come pre-installed in EVO-X CenterPunch Premium Carbon Arrows. Three extra aluminum nocks are also included for use with additional arrows (sold separately).

The High-Performance Aluminum Omni-Nocks are also available in a 6-pack as a stand-alone accessory, or in a 3-pack Aluminum Lighted Crossbow Nock System.

MAP: 6-pack Aluminum Omni-Nocks – $29.99. 3-pack Aluminum Lighted Crossbow Nock System – $39.99.

For more information, contact Brian Osterwalder, National Sales Manager, at bosterwalder@tenpointcrossbows.com