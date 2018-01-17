HME Announces New Line Up of Ozone Technology

by

Grand Prairie, TX – Hunting Made Easy (HME), an industry leader in hunting accessories, releases their new Scent Slammer line of Ozone products. Scent Slammer focuses on value and performance, giving the consumer the best possible product for the price to ensure they go undetected in the field. Scent Slammer takes pride in being the only comprehensive Ozone provider for pre and post hunt applications ranging from $30 to $199 and everything inbetween to cover every hunters needs.

Starting off their line up, HME delivers ozone technology to the masses at an affordable price with the Scent Slammer Portable Ozone Air Cleaner. This handy component eliminates all types of odors by producing 2mg/h of Ozone in a proper, yet safe amount of Ozone to kill and remove odor causing particles like bacteria, sweat, human odor, oils, Volatile Organic Compounds, as well as smoke. The Scent Slammer Portable Ozone Air Cleaner is compact and lightweight, allowing it to be dropped into any hunting, sports or gym bag for quick and easy odor removal. It is rated for up to 106 cubic feet and is safe to use in enclosed areas. This portable device will not damage or wear clothing and has a run time of up to 18 hours of continuous use. The Portable Ozone Air Cleaner has a battery capacity of 500mAh and is rechargeable with an included micro USB. MSRP: $29.99

Coming in at the same price point is HME’s Scent Slammer Auto – A small, direct plug option for your vehicle using Ozone to clean air and maintain that “new car smell”. Scent Slammer Auto has a convenient green LED ring around the outside of the unit that lights up when in use, and features two USB charging ports as you can never have enough charging stations for all your electronic devices. MSRP: $29.99

The Scent Slammer Throw-N-Go is another portable device poised to take the Ozone category by storm. Powered by a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery capable of producing 20mg/h of ozone output, this unit will run continuously for up to 8 hours straight. This little unit will super cleanse your gear in short order, but most importantly it won’t break the bank! Rated for any size carrying bag, tote, or vehicle up to 200 cubic feet (5ft by 5ft by 8ft). MSRP: $49.99.

The Scent Slammer Hybrid 2-In-1 Ozone Air Purifier incorportates unique multi-function capabilies for removing odor whether at home, in hunting camp or on the go, and is like none other on the market. The 2-In-1 Ozone Air Purifier kills bacteria, viruses and is 100% chemical-free, leaving no scent or residue. This practical hybrid device is perfect for cleansing an entire room up to 320 cubic feet (6ft by7ft room with 8ft ceiling) when directly plugged into an outlet, and can adjust from 20mg/h up to 90mg/h of ozone output depending on the size of the room! The unique hybrid function of this device also incorporates a 5,000mah recharbable battery for extreme extended use on-the-go, making it convenient for duffle bags, vehicles, camping, or anywhere else off the grid. It omits 20mg/h of Ozone output when in battery mode and will run continuously with a battery life of 8 hours. MSRP: $99.99

The new Scent Slammer Ozone Duffle includes the direct plug Ozone device odor eliminator that removes all traces of odor on clothing and gear with an industry leading 500mg/h of Ozone output. It is 100% chemical free, killing bacteria and viruses with no scent or residue left behind. The Ozone device has five time settings, depending on the amount of clothing and gear, to completely eliminate odor. The Scent Slammer Ozone Duffle is equipped with a wide, full zippered top opening for quick and easy access to clothing and gear. It has a side zippered pouch for smaller items such as keys, flashlights, or other must have hunting items. The Velcro webbing is perfect for ID’s as well as morale patches. HME has also reinforced the corners and bottom of the Scent Slammer Ozone Duffle for increased durability, built to last even the harshest environments and wear. For on-the-go use, an AC and car adapter is included with the set, making scent removal an easy task. A shoulder strap is also included for easy carry. MSRP: $199.99

