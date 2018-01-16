New TenPoint Shadow NXT PR

by

News Release

At 6.5” Wide, Shooting up to 380 FPS, TenPoint’s NEW Shadow® NXT Offers Unprecedented Performance at its Price-Point

Mogadore, OH. TenPoint Crossbow Technologies’ New 2018 Shadow NXT is the company’s “next generation” in their long-line of benchmark setting crossbows. Built unlike any crossbow in its price-range, the Shadow NXT combines TenPoint’s Narrow Crossbow Technology™ (NXT) bow assembly measuring 6.5-inches wide with a lightweight, carbon-injected barrel to produce pin-point, down-range accuracy.

“The new Shadow NXT exemplifies the evolution of the crossbow,” said Rick Bednar, TenPoint CEO. “At its price-point, you cannot find the same combination of width, speed, and durability in any other crossbow on the market.”

Fueled by new XR6™ cams and featuring Vector Quad™ cable technology, the NXT bow assembly is the difference maker for this top-of-the-line crossbow. The newly designed, maximum rotation cam system powers the assembly’s DUAL FLEX™ limbs producing speeds up to a devastating 380 feet-per-second. Meanwhile, the assembly’s revolutionary Vector Quad™ cable technology utilizes four cables instead of the traditional two for increased strength and stability. Connecting at the cam, wrapping around the turnbuckle, and terminating on the riser, the cable system balances torsion and tension to essentially eliminate cam lean, generating pin-point accuracy.

At the bow assembly’s foundation is a lightweight CNC machined aluminum riser featuring the company’s 70/75-T6 aircraft grade aluminum TRI-LOCK™ pocket system that ensures perfect alignment between the pocket and limbs for increased accuracy. Furthermore, utilizing the company’s CX5™ connection system, the riser attaches to the barrel in 5 different locations to prevent front-end movement and aid in down-range accuracy.

The bow assembly is mounted to a new lightweight 20.25-inch carbon-injected polymer barrel, which dramatically reduces noise, weight, and vibration. It is fitted with the company’s 3 ½ lb. auto-engaging safety trigger housed in a lightweight machined aluminum trigger box. Its weaver-style dovetail is fitted with a nylon-filament arrow retention brush that improves arrow grip and alignment to further reduce noise and vibration and improve accuracy. Like all TenPoint models, the trigger assembly is equipped with a DFI™ (Dry-Fire-Inhibitor). A reversible, integrated string stop system is also included to reduce noise and vibration.

The Shadow NXT embeds its new barrel and trigger assembly in the company’s lightweight Functionally Superior Bullpup™ (FSB) stock. Molded from glass-fiber-infused PolyOne™ OnForce™, the high-tech stock is built with optimal comb-height and length-of-pull and uses strategically placed cutouts in the butt stock to reduce weight.

Like all TenPoint models, this model is equipped with dual-purpose rubber safety wings to reduce noise and vibration as well as helping to keep the shooter’s fore-grip hand safely below the flight deck.

The bow and stock assemblies combine to create a crossbow unlike any other at its price-point – weighing in at 7-pounds, measuring only 32.2-inches long without foot stirrup, and shooting up to blistering speeds of 380 feet-per-second.

Equipped with the ACUdraw™, or packaged with the NEW ACUdraw 50 SLED™ or Rope Sled cocking devices, and illuminated 3x Pro-View 2™ Scope, the Shadow NXT is double-dip fluid imaged in Mossy Oak Break-Up® Country® camo.

The model ships completely assembled and sells only as a complete package that includes a cocking device, three Pro Elite™ carbon arrows, integrated string stop system, and a quiver.

Shadow NXT MAP: $1,099.99 with Rope Sled, $1,199.99 with ACUdraw 50 SLED, or $1,299.99 with ACUdraw.

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies is 100% American owned, operated, and all its crossbow models are manufactured in Mogadore, OH.

###

For more information, contact Brian Osterwalder, National Sales Manager (800) 548-6837 or www.tenpointcrossbows.com.