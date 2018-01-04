Oneida Eagle Bows Custom Shop

by

The new year brings some really cool changes for the team at Oneida Eagle Bows as they launch their new Custom Shop, allowing Oneida fans to design their own bow. And with countless options available, if you can dream it up, they can probably build it for you.

This is a particularly fun new addition for the bowfishing community, a group of archers that likes to trick out their bows as much as anybody. Now, one of the hottest bowfishing bows on the market can be custom built to your exact preferences and specs.

“I’m very proud of our team at Oneida and what they’ve been able to accomplish in their first couple of years,” says John Paul Morris of Oneida.

“With our new Custom Shop, we’re excited about delivering the Made in USA quality and great customer service our customers have come to expect, paired with a truly custom experience with hundreds of options to let your personality shine through your bow.”

Morris encourages shooters to check out the new Custom Shop and see the options available. “Designing your own custom bow is really fun and interactive. Go give it a try for yourself!”