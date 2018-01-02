BIGshot-Titan-target

by

BIGshot Archery, creator of the world’s most innovative targets, announces the introduction of the TITAN multipurpose target. The Titan utilizes the new BIGshot Elasto-Flex foam and works equally well with field points or broadheads.

In addition, the TITAN’s unique design takes practice with purpose to the next level. TITAN methodically prepares you for hunting success with five specific target faces designed for each phase of your shooting experience. The TITAN sports a unique tapered design which conserves space for traveling and storage. The taper also positions the target face perpendicular to your shooting plane for better target acquisition. This light, yet tough, target is equally effective in the back yard or in the back of your truck. Whether you’re just starting to shoot your new bow, warming up for competition or shooting more powerful crossbows, the TITAN will take your game to the next level.

“The TITAN is just the ticket for bowhunters who want just one target to shoot both field points and broadheads,“ stated BIGshot President Al Perelli. “And, at the $89.99 price, the TITAN makes economic sense, too.”

About BIGshot Archery

BIGshot Archery, producer of archery and bowhunting’s most innovative personal and industrial-strength target systems, was founded in 2005 with a simple vision – to provide quality targets that solve real problems for archers, bowhunters, archery clubs and ranges. From recreational, hunting and professional shooter targets, to game-changing, patent-pending, interactive hunt simulators and video systems, BIGshot Archery has revolutionized the way you compete, the way you practice and the way you prepare for your next bowhunting adventure. For more information about BIGshot Archery, visit www.bigshottargets.com.