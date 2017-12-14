by

If you’re one of the many crossbow hunters that purchased a Ravin crossbow, you need to be aware of a recall that’s been issued on the Ravin Arrow Nocks.

Ravin Crossbows Recalls Arrow Nocks Due to Injury Hazard

Recall Date: December 11, 2017 Recall Number: 18-057

Name of Product: Ravin arrow nocks

Hazard: If the nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled and can result in the bow discharging while re-nocking of the arrow, posing an injury hazard to users.

Remedy: Replace Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled arrow nocks and contact Ravin Crossbows for free replacement nocks.