Ravin Crossbows Recalls Arrow Nocks Due to Injury Hazard
Recall Date: December 11, 2017 Recall Number: 18-057
Name of Product: Ravin arrow nocks
Hazard: If the nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled and can result in the bow discharging while re-nocking of the arrow, posing an injury hazard to users.
Remedy: Replace Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled arrow nocks and contact Ravin Crossbows for free replacement nocks.
Consumer Contact:
Ravin Crossbows toll-free at 888-298-6335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email at nockupdate@ravincrossbows.com or online at http://secure-web.cisco.com/
