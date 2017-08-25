TenPoint’s NEW Entry-Level Renegade Featuring Premium Quality, Handling, and Performance

by

Mogadore, OH. Industry leader, TenPoint Crossbow Technologies’ unveiled its new Renegade crossbow. Featuring a new stock and a time-tested bow assembly, the Renegade provides consumers premium quality, performance, and safety at an entry-level price-point.

“The Renegade is perhaps the best entry-level TenPoint we have ever designed,” said TenPoint CEO Rick Bednar. “It’s lightweight, narrow, fast, and includes some of the industry’s best safety features. Pair that with TenPoint quality and a perfect price tag and this one has all the makings of being a best-seller for years to come.”

The affordably priced Renegade features TenPoint’s new Fusion UltraLite™ stock. Configured with optimal comb-height and length-of-pull, the Fusion UltraLite stock, made from PolyOne OnForce™ LFT long-fiber thermoplastics, employs strategically placed cutouts in the fore-grip and butt stock to reduce weight and provide superior handling and balance. The fore-grip cutouts also allow shooters to wrap their thumb and fingers “into” the grip. This feature and the glass-reinforced nylon safety wings located on the stock above the grip both help to keep the shooter’s fore-grip hand safely below the arrow flight deck.

The Renegade’s 165-pound bow assembly measures 18.5-inches when cocked. Its fully machined aluminum riser features two large weight-reduction cutouts and is fitted with 13-inch, tactical black HL Limbs™ powered by XR™ wheels and DynaFLIGHT 97 string and cables – all mounted to a 19.375-inch barrel.

Once assembled, the Renegade is 37.875-inches long, weighs 7-pounds, and shoots up to 335 feet per second.

The crossbow comes standard with TenPoint’s 3x Pro-View 2™ Scope, and, like all TenPoint crossbows, it features TenPoint’s DFI™ (Dry-Fire-Inhibitor) and auto-engaging safety trigger.

Available with or without one of TenPoint’s two patented cocking units, the ACUdraw™ or ACUdraw 50™, the Renegade is double-dip fluid imaged in Mossy Oak Break-Up® Country™ camo.

It is available as a complete package that includes the scope, cocking mechanism, three Pro Elite™ carbon arrows, and quiver.

MAP: $599 with no cocking mechanism, $699 with ACUdraw 50, $799 with ACUdraw.